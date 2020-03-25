(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Due the present Corona Virus situation, the Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday extended the last date of online application for teacher's transfer up to March 26

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Due the present Corona Virus situation, the Elementary and Secondary education (E&SE) Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday extended the last date of online application for teacher's transfer up to March 26.

A notification issued here said that all the interested teachers (from BPS-12 to BPS-18) who wanted to be transferred against a vacant post should apply online through web-link 'www.etransfer.kpese.gov.pk' against any of the post from March till March 26.