UrduPoint.com

Online Application System Introduced For Issuing Disability Certificate

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2022 | 02:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :An online application acceptance system has been introduced for issuing disability certificates from the disability assessment board of the District Headquaters Hospital.

This was said by Medical Social Welfare Officer DHQ hospital Ayesha Anjum while distributing awareness pamphlets among people here on Sunday.

She said after receiving applications, an applicant was informed on his contact number about date and time for appearing before the medical assessment board. After check up, applicants were issued a link for downloading the certificate.

She appealed to disable people to avail opportunities from the system introduced bythe Punjab government.

