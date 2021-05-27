Online appointment system restored to get driving licenses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has restored the online appointment system to get the driving licenses which was previously suspended due to situation after coronavirus.

The system has been restored following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman.

The citizens can benefit through this system by visiting the official website of ITP (www.islamabadtrafficpolice.gove.pk) and get appointment for issuance of driving license.