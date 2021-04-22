UrduPoint.com
Online Art Competition Held Organised By FMU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Online art competition held organised by FMU

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) Art Club organised online All Pakistan Art Competitions on Thursday.

Students from all medical colleges, universities and other higher institutions in Pakistan participated in seven different categories of art.

In the first phase, Minahil, a first year student of Sahiwal Medical College, got the first position in the calligraphy category.

Principal Sahiwal Medical College Prof Dr Zahid Kamal Siddiqui congratulated Minahil.

