UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Online Audio, Video Users Surge To Over 900m In China

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 09:54 PM

Online audio, video users surge to over 900m in China

The number of internet audio and video users in China hit 944 million as of December last year, an increase of 43.21 million from last June, covering 95.4 percent of all internet users in the country, according to a new report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The number of internet audio and video users in China hit 944 million as of December last year, an increase of 43.21 million from last June, covering 95.4 percent of all internet users in the country, according to a new report.

The number of internet audio and video users in China hit 944 million as of December last year, an increase of 43.21 million from last June, covering 95.4 percent of all internet users in the country, according to a new report.

The research report on the development of China's internet audio and video industry was released Wednesday at the 9th China Internet Audio &Video Convention held in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, China.org.cn reported The numbers of users on short-video, other video formats and livestreaming reached 873 million, 704 million and 617 million, accounting for 88.3 percent, 71.1 percent and 62.4 percent of all internet users, respectively.

The scale of the internet audio and video industry exceeded 600 billion Yuan in 2020, jumping 32.2 percent from a year earlier. Moreover, the market size of the short-video, other video formats and livestreaming reached 205.13 billion yuan, 119.03 billion yuan, and 113.44 billion yuan, surging by 57.5 percent, 16.3 percent and 34.5 percent from a year earlier, respectively.

From last June to December, the number of new increased internet users was 49.

15 million in China, with 25 percent of them attracted by audio and video, and 20.4 percent of new users attracted by short video.

During past six months, 46.1 percent of the internet audio and video users uploaded short videos, rising 28.6 percent from 2019, with the content about daily life accounting for 42.3 percent, the content of tourism and scenery 31.6 percent, and content about funny, food and music accounting for over 20 percent, respectively.

Moreover, 45.5 percent of the internet audio and video users paid for online videos within six months, with nearly 60 percent of them being the post-90s and post-2000s generation.

The report said that 28.2 percent of online video users do not watch videos at the original speed, especially in the post-2000s generation, with nearly 40 percent choosing to watch at double speed. Men use multiple speeds mainly to improve the viewing efficiency, while females use that due to the slow plot or don't like parts of the scenario.

The online teleplay and variety show themed female topics have become popular in 2020, said the report. The female users are more likely to share, comment and rate the videos, and take actions such as 38 percent of them search plot information, and 27.9 percent to search some products about the teleplay, including music, original novel, cosmetics and clothing.

Related Topics

Internet Music China Chengdu June December 2019 2020 Market All From Industry Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Police arrest five suspects illegally using brand ..

3 minutes ago

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for polio ..

3 minutes ago

DC urges govt employees to get vaccinated against ..

3 minutes ago

Exports touch US$22.563 billion during July-May 20 ..

3 minutes ago

Putin says wants to find ways with Biden to improv ..

5 minutes ago

Foreign exchange reserves rise to $ 272 million: G ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.