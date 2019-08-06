'Online Azadi meal' attracting food lovers in country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :With few days left in Independence day, a number of fast food chains all across the country start offering 'discount Azadi meals' to attract the food lover citizens specially youngsters.

To celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day with full zeal, eateries have announced its special Independence Day deals on 30 to 50% discount rates.

According to citizens, many well-known eateries through social media plate forms start displaying 'special Azadi meals' with discounted rates.

A group of students said, online shopping websites and food chains are offering a great amount of deals and discount offers for the citizens.

it is good initiative by the restaurants to announce special discount offers on the special occasion of Independence Day, he added.

Food Outlets also expressed hope that more citizens will avail the discounted offers, that will help boosting their business.

Several online retailers will offer exclusive sales and discounts for the day and show their love for the country. Some food sales are already live while others will start on the 14th of August, said another citizen Zainab Mansoor.