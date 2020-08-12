Online Azadi Mushaira to be held on13th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations continued under the aegis of the Faisalabad Arts Council, here.

The competition of national songs among the youth was held at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium to mark celebrations on Wednesday.

A large number of young artistes participated in the competition and sang national songs.

Meanwhile, an online Azadi Mushaira will be held at the auditorium on August 13 inwhich poets will highlight different aspects of the Independence Day through their poetry.