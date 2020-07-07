UrduPoint.com
Online Bedel Conference Held On 152nd Anniversary Of Faqir Qadir Bakhsh

Tue 07th July 2020 | 06:52 PM

Online Bedel Conference held on 152nd anniversary of Faqir Qadir Bakhsh

Faqir Qadir Bakhsh Bedel had a profound influence on Sufism in his nature and he was Poet of seven languages Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sindhi, Seraiki, Punjabi and Hindi poet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Faqir Qadir Bakhsh Bedel had a profound influence on Sufism in his nature and he was Poet of seven languages Arabic, Persian, urdu, Sindhi, Seraiki, Punjabi and Hindi poet. This was stated by Dr Yousaf Khushk, Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) in an online Bedel Conference on Tuesday on 152nd anniversary of renowned Sindhi Sufi poet and intellectual Faqir Qadir Bakhsh Bedel.

Dr Yousaf Khushk said that Sindh has been the abode of saints, Sufis and religious leaders. Jalil-ul-Qadr Sufi poets like Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, Shah Abdul Latif Bhattai, Hazrat Sachal Sarmast taught peace, brotherhood, love, brotherhood and harmony. Among these Sufis, Faqir Qadir Bakhsh Bedel was the seven-language Sufi poet. Haft Zaban poet Faqir Qadir Bakhsh Bedel opened his eyes in the Rohri area of Sukkur. He was a Sufi poet, a scholar, a perfect saint of his time.

He further said his poetry focuses on philanthropy, peace and tolerance.

Hafeez Khan said that Bedel has a prominent place in Sufi poets. He raised awareness of public rights and national awareness in his poetry.

He was a scholar of Seraiki, Sindhi as well as Urdu, Arabic and Persian.

He said that he has 36 important books, other than three books all are in Persian and Arabic. Bedel's poetry is in 18 selected ragas witch directly touch hearts.

Dr. Nabila Rehman said that the philosophy of love in Bedel poetry is connected with the Sufis and has its own distinct identity. In his poetry, the philosophy of Islamic love is a combination of local tradition.

She said that Bedel's love is an example of universality in which there is no status of material existence. Bedel describes universality in metaphors of color and colorlessness. He believes love is the eternal truth and the way of salvation. His poetry of love seems to have settled in him,she stated.

Taj Joyo said that Bedel has not only maintained the intellectual continuity of his predecessors, especially Shah Abdul Latif Bhattai and Sachal Sarmast. It has also given them a new twist. A study of the poetry of Faqir Qadir Bakhsh Bedel shows that he was both Sahib Jamal and Sahib Jalal Sufi.

