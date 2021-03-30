Online Bethak Part-2 Held With "Uncle Sargam" At PNCA

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) organized online Bethak part-2 with legend of Puppetry Arts Syed Farooq Qaiser, popularly known as Uncle Sargam here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) organized online Bethak part-2 with legend of Puppetry Arts Syed Farooq Qaiser, popularly known as Uncle Sargam here on Tuesday.

During the event, Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr Fauzia Saeed acknowledged the skillfull abilities of Farooq Qaisar which she opined remarkable in all times.

Farooq Qaiser shared his life experience and distinctions in the field of puppetry.

He said puppetry was a thousands years old art of the region and his shows were never censored.

Discussing his personal life he was of the view that Pakistan is the only country that he loved to work with passion and full potential other than any other country.

However, he said that he was offered handsome pay from various countries of the world.

DG PNCA asked him about his fan following. The versatile style artist replied that his biggest fan was his wife as so many times she saw him out of from the bedroom and writing drama scripts during late night hours.

Replying to another query he said relations in one's life has its own significance which did not exist at any place away from them.

Farooq Qaiser was well known for his fictional puppet Uncle Sargam introduced in 1976 in children's television show Kaliyan. Farooq Qaiser created the character 'Uncle Sargam' in resemblance to his teacher Mohan Lal from Romania.