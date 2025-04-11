Open Menu

Online Billing Solution Workshop Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 05:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) A training workshop on the modern online billing solution Project Sahal was held at the District Accounts Office Sialkot, under the auspices of the Controller General of Accounts. The session was attended by officers from the Accounts Office and Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) from various district departments.

While addressing the participants, District Accounts Officer Sialkot Fiaz Ahmed Sohail highlighted the benefits of the new system, stating that Project Sahal would enable DDOs to submit all bills online, eliminating the need for physical visits to the accounts office.

He stated that the digital initiative would promote transparency and efficiency in utilisation of public funds. Sohail commended the efforts of the Controller General of Accounts Maqbool Ahmed Gondal, and his team for successfully implementing this system and organising training sessions nationwide.

He also acknowledged the valuable contributions of Accountant General Punjab Nomana Gul and Deputy Accountant General Aqsa Lodhi in supporting the project’s rollout.

