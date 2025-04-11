Online Billing Solution Workshop Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 05:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) A training workshop on the modern online billing solution Project Sahal was held at the District Accounts Office Sialkot, under the auspices of the Controller General of Accounts. The session was attended by officers from the Accounts Office and Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) from various district departments.
While addressing the participants, District Accounts Officer Sialkot Fiaz Ahmed Sohail highlighted the benefits of the new system, stating that Project Sahal would enable DDOs to submit all bills online, eliminating the need for physical visits to the accounts office.
He stated that the digital initiative would promote transparency and efficiency in utilisation of public funds. Sohail commended the efforts of the Controller General of Accounts Maqbool Ahmed Gondal, and his team for successfully implementing this system and organising training sessions nationwide.
He also acknowledged the valuable contributions of Accountant General Punjab Nomana Gul and Deputy Accountant General Aqsa Lodhi in supporting the project’s rollout.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held2 hours ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices2 hours ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal2 hours ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus2 hours ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 20252 hours ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad3 hours ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight3 hours ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package3 hours ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik3 hours ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP3 hours ago