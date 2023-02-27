Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Religious Ministry

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2023) Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday said that the online fingerprints biometric would be mandatory for Hajj pilgrims this year as well.

This was informed at a meeting of the Ministry in Islamabad on the use of ‘Saudi visa Bio-Application’.

The religious affairs ministry's spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt said the instructions for using this mobile application would be available on the ministry’s website and social media.

He further said the hand or finger handicapped persons will have to upload computerized medical certificate of the authorized doctor.

Earlier, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony decided to allocate a 25 percent special quota in the Government Hajj Scheme for the pilgrims who would deposit dues in Dollars.

According to official sources, the ministry also decided that such intending pilgrims would be exempted from the balloting under the new Hajj policy.

They said about 22,400 pilgrims would benefit from the 'Sponsorship Scheme' being introduced by the ministry in the wake of the current foreign exchange reserves in the country.

The Hajj expenses could also be submitted through foreign remittances in dollars.

The sources said the Ministry of Religious Affairs has increased the Hajj quota for private operators from 40 percent to 50 percent, which might be further raised in the wake of persistent foreign exchange liquidity crunch.

They said the ministry would charge Rs 1.1 million from each pilgrim under the government scheme.

The sources said the Saudi Government was increasing the tax rate on Hajj by 18 to 20 percent.