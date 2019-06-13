Online cab service driver, three others arrested for robbing citizens: SSP

(@FahadShabbir)

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Capt (Retd) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar on Wednesday informed that Anti-Street Crime Squad along with a team of Aziz Bhatti Police Station apprehended an online cab service driver and his three other accomplices

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ):Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Capt (Retd) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar on Wednesday informed that Anti-Street Crime Squad along with a team of Aziz Bhatti Police Station apprehended an online cab service driver and his three other accomplices.

Talking to APP, he said that accused driver Aijaz used to rob the citizens travelling in his cab particularly women.

The SSP said the gang used to create fake IDs of drivers, changing national database, driving licenses data and others.

They used to change the driver's ID, his picture and vehicle number.

He said the arrested also include an owner of Uber franchise Umer, Fawad and Sajid.

The police officer further said that accused driver Aijaz on June 3 night snatched a mobile phone of a girl which returned from Lahore. The said mobile phone and arms have also been recovered from possession of accused Aijaz.

Cases against arrested and Uber Karachi management have been registered and investigations have been started, he concluded.