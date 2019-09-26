Online car dealers to be brought in tax net: Hashim Jawan Bakhat

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ):The Punjab government has decided to bring the online car dealers and sellers in the tax net like those car dealers having their car showrooms and sale/purchase points in the province.

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat d this in a meeting with Lahore Car Dealers Association (LCDA) here Wednesday. Provincial Minister for Trader and Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal, Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz, secretaries and directors general of departments concerned were also present.

During the meeting, the ministers listened to the LCDA problems and agreed to reduce return filing duration for car dealers. They mentioned that adverse economic situation created by the past government severely affected the public revenues, however, the present government had put in order effective measures, including automation of taxation system, due to which the economic indicators were now improving.

Hashim Jawan Bakhat said that a mobile application would soon be launched for return filing.

The minister added that online car dealers and sellers would also be brought into the tax net, as the government was focused on automation and updation of the entire departments, while federal government introduced e-commerce concept which was being implemented in the province too.

The minister clarified that Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) had imposed Punjab General Sales Tax only on the commission of car dealers, and mentioned that PRA complaint cell had also been activated to give serious consideration to the problems of taxpayers.

He also assured to highlight car dealers' issues at provincial and federal level to get these resolved at the earliest.

Provincial Trade and Industry Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said the government was making sincere efforts to resolve car dealers' issues by bringing together all relevant departments at one place. He added, a committee would be constituted in which CTO (Chief Traffic Officer) would be included in it to resolve traffic issues on city roads.

Punjab Excise and Taxation Minister Hafiz Mumtaz briefed the meeting about delay in computerized number plates was due to legal issues, while issues of smart cards would be resolved soon. He directed Excise and Taxation officials to hold a meeting tomorrow (Thursday) to resolve such issues.

The car dealers association's representatives thanked the ministers for paying seriously heed to their problems. LCDA President Shahzada Saleem Khan said that dealers were paying taxes under different heads, however, there was a need to resolve system problems, besides bringing the online car dealers including Olx and pakwheels etc. into tax net.