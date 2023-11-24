Online case hearing system inaugurated in central jail Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Prison and Social Welfare, Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser here Friday inaugurated an online case hearing system to facilitate prisoners and address backlog issues.

She inaugurated the new system during her visit to Central Jail Peshawar.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the new facility would help curtail petrol expenditure and address security concerns while presenting high-profile inmates.

Under the new system, accused charged in high profile cases would be produced before courts online for hearing, she said.

The jail authorities would receive bail and release prisoners' decisions online.

She said the renovation of four jails in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was completed including Peshawar Central Jail.

Besides jail reforms and free treatment of prisoners, she said vocational skills were also being provided to them.

APP/fam