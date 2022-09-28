Online Chinese culture talk series launched

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The China Cultural Center has launched a series of lectures on "Online Chinese Culture Talk" in order to further deepen the iron-clad friendship between Pakistan and China.

The series of twelve lectures will cover a wide range of cultural fields, including philosophy, cultural heritage, literature, art, costume, cuisine, sports and Chinese medicine, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

The first lecture was delivered by Yuan Li, a researcher at Chinese National academy of Arts, on "Living Transmission", which provided a new window to citizens to learn more about the profound Chinese culture.

The series would continue until mid of October 2022 which will also be promoted simultaneously on social media such as the China Cultural Center in Pakistan Facebook page, WeChat, Channels, and its Director's Twitter handle.

In the first lecture of the series, Yuan Li gave an in-depth introduction to the preservation, protection, inheritance and dissemination of intangible cultural heritage in China, especially the important role that the "living inheritance" method of intangible cultural heritage played in the development of civilization.

In the long history, the researcher said the Chinese nation had created a rich and splendid material and intangible cultural heritage. These tangible and intangible cultural heritages were historical witnesses of the development of Chinese civilization and cultural resources of great value.