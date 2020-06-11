UrduPoint.com
Online Citizen Journalism Entrepreneurship Workshop On June 23-24

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:39 PM

Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies has arranged two day long "Online Citizen Journalism Entrepreneurship Workshop" to be held on June 23-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies has arranged two day long "Online Citizen Journalism Entrepreneurship Workshop" to be held on June 23-24. The Online Citizen Journalism Workshop will feature the thematic objective of "You See it, You Report it.

You Earn it" It is open for everyone with a passion to be the next Media Entrepreneur, an official said on Thursday.

He said that for those who will complete the workshop, they will offer work highlighted globally at their digital and print media platforms.

There is no age limit and energetic and passionate individuals to earn from the Media Forums would be preferred, he stated.

He said that an email at the diplomatic insight.outreach@gmail.com is available for further details.

