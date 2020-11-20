Online Comedy Event " Kuch To Corona" On Saturday

An online comedy event "Kuch To Corona" blended with spark of humor will be held on Saturday night from 7 pm to 9 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :An online comedy event "Kuch To Corona" blended with spark of humor will be held on Saturday night from 7 pm to 9 pm. Arranged by Face Foundation of Culture and Arts, the activity is aimed to enhance audience with the witty sense of performers in a unique style.

The comedy night will feature the journey in quarntine during Corona Pandemic, an offical told APP on Friday. He said well known comedians would be performed at the moot, a completepackage full of spontaneous jokes, witty performances and a lot more to entertain audience.