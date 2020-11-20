UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Online Comedy Event " Kuch To Corona" On Saturday

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 12:26 PM

Online comedy event

An online comedy event "Kuch To Corona" blended with spark of humor will be held on Saturday night from 7 pm to 9 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :An online comedy event "Kuch To Corona" blended with spark of humor will be held on Saturday night from 7 pm to 9 pm. Arranged by Face Foundation of Culture and Arts, the activity is aimed to enhance audience with the witty sense of performers in a unique style.

The comedy night will feature the journey in quarntine during Corona Pandemic, an offical told APP on Friday. He said well known comedians would be performed at the moot, a completepackage full of spontaneous jokes, witty performances and a lot more to entertain audience.

Related Topics

Event From

Recent Stories

Raza Rabbani opposes Imran Khan’s decision to ch ..

6 minutes ago

Smuggled parrots stuffed in plastic bottles: Indon ..

5 minutes ago

Musical evening at TDCP resort Murree on Saturday

21 minutes ago

KPT shipping intelligence report

21 minutes ago

Pakistan records 36 deaths due to Covid-19 during ..

33 minutes ago

TLP Chief's funeral prayer delayed till Saturday m ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.