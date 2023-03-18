Online complaint facility introduced for convenience of people, says Punjab Ombudsman

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Ombudsman (Retired) Major Azam Suleiman said on Friday that online complaint submission system has been put in place to enable people easily convey their grievances against departments to Provincial Ombudsman to get their problems resolved.

During a visit to Punjab Ombudsman regional office Multan, the Ombudsman said that in addition to online system, a mobile phone application OPMIS can also be used to register complaints.

He said it was the basic duty of Punjab Ombudsman office to address the problems of the people in case of complaints against provincial departments or officials adding that justice is delivered within 45 days.

He said a Provincial chief Commissioner for children rights has been appointed to act against those involved in torturing children.

He said that advocacy campaign should be run for awareness among the people on this speedy problem-resolving mechanism that was meant to resolve problems of the people at their doorstep through good governance.

Earlier, the regional advisor for Multan Qazi Ashfaq Ahmad, advisor Rana Masood Akhtar for Bahawalpur and Lodhran, advisor Dera Ghazi Khan and Khanewal Hameedullah Khan, advisor Muzaffargarh and Layyah Muhammad Saleem and advisor Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur Maqbool Ahmad Majoka besides liaison coordinator Muhammad Saleem Khan presented performance reports from Jan 1 to Mar 15, 2023.