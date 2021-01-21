Online conference on new education policy 2021 held at Islamia College University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :An Inter-University Consortium for the Promotion of Social Sciences Association at Islamia College Peshawar and All Private Sector Universities Pakistan in collaboration with Islamia College Peshawar and Hazara University Mansehra Thursday organized one-day online conference on new education policy for the year 2021 presented by the Higher Education Commission.

The participants of the event discussed the current education system and gave suggestions related to new education policy to bring improvement in the already existing system.

Additional Secretary Federal Ministry of Education Mohi-ud-Din Wani, Vice Chancellor of Hazara University Mansehra Dr Prof Jamil Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of Kohat University Prof Dr Sardar Khan, Vice Chancellor of Haripur University Dr Abid Farid spoke through video link.

The online discussion was attended by Prof Dr Jahan Bakht, Vice Chancellor, Islamia College, Peshawar, Prof Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi Vice Chancellor, Women's University, Swabi and Muhammad Murtaza Anwer, Coordinator, Inter-University Consortium.

Additional Registrar of Islamia College Peshawar Dr. Muhammad Abrar, Dr Prof Nisar Muhammad, Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman, Amir Izhar and Amjad Khan Hazara University besides a large number of participants attended the conference.