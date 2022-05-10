UrduPoint.com

Online Digital Marketing Classes Open For Girls At Sanat Zar To Build Earning Capacity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2022 | 07:13 PM

Online digital marketing classes open for girls at Sanat Zar to build earning capacity

Sanat Zar, an institution affiliated with social welfare department, has started classes for girls in Multan to transfer online digital marketing skills to enable them earn livelihood in a dignified way while staying at their respective homes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Sanat Zar, an institution affiliated with social welfare department, has started classes for girls in Multan to transfer online digital marketing skills to enable them earn livelihood in a dignified way while staying at their respective homes.

Incharge Sanat Zar Ahmad Chishti told APP on Tuesday that nine (9) girls have joined the class and more admissions were in the process.

He said that total 258 girls were undergoing training at Sanat Zar learning skills in nine (9) different courses adding that 134 girls have already passed out.

Chishti said, freelancing has emerged as worthwhile source of earning and has opened numerous windows of opportunities for girls who cannot go outside for earning purposes.

He said that girls were taking interest in acquiring skills, aimed at enhancing their capacity to financially support themselves and their families.

He said, Pakistani women were taking strides in every field adding that government was facilitating women through numerous initiatives which they must avail to join the national mainstream and contribute to the national economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Women Government

Recent Stories

Sitara-i-Pakistan conferred upon Prof. Matsumura

Sitara-i-Pakistan conferred upon Prof. Matsumura

55 seconds ago
 Japanese Top Diplomat to Visit Germany on May 11-1 ..

Japanese Top Diplomat to Visit Germany on May 11-15 to Attend G7 Ministerial Sum ..

56 seconds ago
 Past, present and future on display as Charles ste ..

Past, present and future on display as Charles steps up

59 seconds ago
 Additional Chief Secretary for immediate steps to ..

Additional Chief Secretary for immediate steps to address water scarcity for cat ..

1 minute ago
 Mayor for taking measures to cope with heat wave e ..

Mayor for taking measures to cope with heat wave emergency

4 minutes ago
 IG Punjab takes notice of murders

IG Punjab takes notice of murders

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.