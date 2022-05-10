Online digital marketing classes open for girls at Sanat Zar to build earning capacity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sanat Zar, an institution affiliated with social welfare department, has started classes for girls in Multan to transfer online digital marketing skills to enable them earn livelihood in a dignified way while staying at their respective homes

Incharge Sanat Zar Ahmad Chishti told APP on Tuesday that nine (9) girls have joined the class and more admissions were in the process.

He said that total 258 girls were undergoing training at Sanat Zar learning skills in nine (9) different courses adding that 134 girls have already passed out.

Chishti said, freelancing has emerged as worthwhile source of earning and has opened numerous windows of opportunities for girls who cannot go outside for earning purposes.

He said that girls were taking interest in acquiring skills, aimed at enhancing their capacity to financially support themselves and their families.

He said, Pakistani women were taking strides in every field adding that government was facilitating women through numerous initiatives which they must avail to join the national mainstream and contribute to the national economy.