Online Discussion Held On ‘Hurdles In Official Usage Of Sindhi Language And Solutions’

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 11:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) organized an online discussion on the topic of "Hurdles in official usage of Sindhi Language and Solutions" in its regular literary discussion titled ‘Sindhi Language, threats, opportunities and proposals to commemorate official order of Sir Bartle Ferrier, the English Commissioner, to introduce Sindhi language on August 29 1857.

Speaking in an online discussion, curriculum expert and educationist Idrees Jatoi said that today is the fortunate day for the Sindhi language when Sir Bartel Ferrier issued an order to use Sindhi Language in the educational system as well as in offices because at that time Persian Language was propagated.

The first Richard Burton applied to learn Sindhi and the British government felt the need for Sindhi language in Sindh, after which they worked in 1853 to organize the script of Sindhi language that was used for centuries, George Stack made Sindhi dictionaries.

He said that the best laws have been made in relation to the language, they need to be implemented and the provincial assemblies are also empowered to legislate in the constitution, under which the Sindhi language authority was established.

Eminent writer Professor Inam Bhatti said, "The British government introduced the Sindhi language for better communication with the people of Sindh.

He said that the rulers of that time had given the order to use the Sindhi language in official work, but now the order is that Sindhi is being expelled in office work.

The eminent poet Ali Akash said, "When the British came here, the biggest problem with the administration was communication as Sindhi language was necessary to communicate with the local people, and Persian language was common in those days.

He suggested that the language authority should be given under the supervision of the education department to promote the Sindhi language.

