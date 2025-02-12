Online Discussion On Sindhi Language Teaching Held In Sindhi Language Authority
Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 11:30 PM
An online discussion was held on the subject of "Problems and measures of Sindhi Language Teaching in Higher Education Institutions" under the Sindhi Language Awareness Campaign by the authority of Sindhi language
Speaking in an online discussion, Sindh University teacher and renowned writer Dr Mubarak Ali Lashari said that, "Sindhi departments are established in most of the public universities of Sindh, where Sindhi is studied. It is not the same in other provinces.
It is our good fortune that departments were established with the efforts of our elders, but due to employment and modern technology, students prefer English. When Sindhi department seats are left empty, it is linguistic.
Although they had an impact on the education field, but the impression is wrong that only people who get education in English can progress, by taking education in their mother tongue, they can read in other languages.
There are examples in other countries of the world where basic education is given in their mother tongue.
He further said that education law policy in mother tongue was very important, higher education commission, assembly and policy makers of universities should think and research, criticism and linguistics can be promoted in higher educational institutions with modern research knowledge.
Naveed Sandielo, a philosophy teacher and researcher at the University of Sindh, said, "Language, which is closely related to philosophy, is like oxygen for us, without which we cannot live as a nation.
For them, like the developed countries of the world, higher education in Sindhi should be made mandatory, which should be applied to every field except Sindhi. He said that to understand the world, education in the mother tongue is necessary.
He said that research is done in the three major universities of Sindh, but it is not standard because we still have old research methods in the field of Sindhi, apart from poetry and stories, there is a need for research on social media, artificial intelligence and other modern topics.
He said that there are no things in Sindhi in the age of modern technology
Therefore, there is a need to bring modern curriculum and literary and linguistic research.
The online discussion was hosted by renowned educationist Prof Idris Jatoi.
