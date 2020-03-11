UrduPoint.com
Online Disposal Of Excess Food System To Be Initiated Soon: Punjab Food Authority Director General Irfan Memon

Punjab Food Authority Director General Irfan Memon said on Wednesday that PFA would soon introduce an online "disposal system of excessive food" to distribute the extra and clean leftover food collected from restaurants and wedding parties among the deserving and needy segments of the society

Talking to a private news channel he said in online system donors and N.G.Os would be taken on board for the direct coordination between both stake holders while PFA would act as coordinator, moreover around 1000 people were being benefited from the project of disposal of excess food initially though the project was run over experimental basis only.

"Many parties have contacted PFA and have expressed strong willingness to take part in redemptive cause as we all consider it an unmatchable virtue," he remarked.

He further mentioned that PFA would soon present a bill in Punjab Assembly to daily donate the extra safe remaining food in restaurants and wedding ceremonies, more donors would be contacted to expand the project so more people would be facilitated.

Masses should not waste the food while dining out or attending wedding ceremonies as that leftover food could satisfy appetite of dozens of needy people in the society, he advised.

