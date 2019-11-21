UrduPoint.com
Online Domicile Facility Starts In Khyber

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:02 PM

Online domicile facility starts in Khyber

Under the direction of federal and provincial government, Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Mahmood Aslam Wazir has officially launched website for online application of domicile certificate

Khyber, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) : Under the direction of Federal and provincial government, Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Mahmood Aslam Wazir has officially launched website for online application of domicile certificate.

Now people can easily apply for domicile on https://www.dckhyber.gov.

pk from their native villages, instead of spending time and money on travelling.

The applicants can fill application online both in English and urdu languages available of the website.

People of Khyber district has welcomed the government decision to start online application facility for getting domicile certificate.

