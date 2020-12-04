Online driving license testing system launched

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Friday said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani were taking practical measures for prevention of corruption and changing police culture

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Friday said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani were taking practical measures for prevention of corruption and changing police culture.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of computerized driving test system at police lines along with DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem, Sherazi said that merit, transparency, public facilitation and change of police culture were top priorities of provincial government. The DC said that computerized driving test system would provided all facilities to the people at one place to get driving licences.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that traffic police would conduct online tests of candidates regarding traffic laws and signs. He said that only successful candidates would get driving licence through the latest system. He said that candidates would provide all details through online system instead of visiting different offices.

He urged traffic police department to create awareness among the masses about the new system. DSP Headquarters Liaqat Hussain and other officers concerned were also present.