UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Online Driving License Testing System Launched

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 09:19 PM

Online driving license testing system launched

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Friday said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani were taking practical measures for prevention of corruption and changing police culture

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Friday said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani were taking practical measures for prevention of corruption and changing police culture.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of computerized driving test system at police lines along with DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem, Sherazi said that merit, transparency, public facilitation and change of police culture were top priorities of provincial government. The DC said that computerized driving test system would provided all facilities to the people at one place to get driving licences.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that traffic police would conduct online tests of candidates regarding traffic laws and signs. He said that only successful candidates would get driving licence through the latest system. He said that candidates would provide all details through online system instead of visiting different offices.

He urged traffic police department to create awareness among the masses about the new system. DSP Headquarters Liaqat Hussain and other officers concerned were also present.

Related Topics

Corruption Chief Minister Police Punjab Traffic Muhammad Ali All Government Top Merit Packaging Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE is proud of its volunteers, says Hamdan bin Za ..

1 hour ago

West Biased Against Damascus As It Ignores Settlem ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Objects to Politicization of European Energ ..

2 minutes ago

Int'l Community Should Help Libya Find Compromise ..

9 minutes ago

Disputes in Eastern Mediterranean Сan Only Be Res ..

9 minutes ago

US Trade Deficit in Goods Up $1Bln in Oct to $63.1 ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.