Online Dry Fruits Business Gaining Momentum In Twin Cities

Sun 31st October 2021 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :An online business of dry fruits items was gaining momentum in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to its low prices comparatively to various other markets and shops selling on high rates.

Talking to APP, an online business man Umer Khan said,"I have started online business due to less resources to set up a shop for selling such items." He said people were also getting benefits on these items with free home deliveries as during the pandemic situation, such kind of business was getting momentum with wide range of access.

Umar said "as soon as winter season would reach to its intensity, the demand of dry fruits would also increased among people".

He said, "it also fulfills basic needs of life as a source of income with profit." He said almonds per kilogram Rs 850 ,American almond Rs 1650,Walnut Rs 500,Pistaschio Rs 1800, Dry apricot Rs 400,Dates per Kg 400,Cashew per Kg Rs 2200 adding, I usually get these items from a supplier at Quetta to provide original nuts." These items are rich in proteins, vitamins, minerals and dietary fibre, dry fruits make for a delicious and healthy snack.

