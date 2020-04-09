Online E-business free diploma for girls: Ashifa Riaz

Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Thursday said that two months diploma focussed on e-business training of girls through internet was a very important initiative of the Punjab government

She said this during a signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Punjab Women department and Enablers Skilled Development here. She said that the diploma was devised to counter the negative impact of lockdown on economy.

She said through this e-training girls would be able to get professional training in their homes.

"We want to provide employment opportunities to girls after making them skillful." Aforementioned diploma is recognised by Punjab Higher Education Commission, she added.

Ashifa Riaz said that online registration process for the diploma had started. "Diploma fee is Rs 30,000 but due to the collaboration of Women Development Department at present this training is being given free of cost."She explained that this initiative would also help improve various social capacities also like crisis management, control of anger, encouraging less privileged segments in society etc.