Online E-protector Facility At Airports On Intervention Of Federal Ombudsman
Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi intervened to resolve the long-standing issue of affixing of e-protector stamp on the passports of Pakistanis intending to proceed abroad for employment or higher education. As a result, the Bureau of Immigration has now started online e-protector facility also, which is available at the airports too.
It may be informed that it is obligatory for all those travelling to middle eastern or other countries for employment to get the protector stamps affixed on their passports otherwise they have not been granted permission to travel abroad and many had to return from the airports due to its non-availability.
This resulted in not only the loss of foreign employment but also the money spent on buying the tickets.
On the directions of the Wafaqi Mohtasib, online e-protector stamp facility is now available at all international airports of the country on 24/7 basis so that a protector stamp may be affixed on the passports of anyone desirous of going abroad who might have forgotten to get his passport stamped. During this year 14,339 Pakistanis have already availed themselves of this facility till date.
