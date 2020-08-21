(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Little Art has kicked off the 12th Lahore International Children's Film Festival (LICFF) in collaboration with 24 national and international cultural organizations.

This year LICFF has partnered with Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), Lok Virsa, Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA Lahore), Alhumra Art Council , Faiz Ghar, Embassy of Kingdom of the Netherlands, Institute for Arts and Culture (IAC Lahore), Kinnaird Centre for Learning and Cultural Development (KCLCD), Kinnaird College for Women and Maati tv including many other arts organisations.

The festival will present 158 films from 24 countries in 16 languages made by, for and about children, youth and families that will be run on StarzPlay from August 21 to November, 21.

The festival has three juries in place; a young jury with national and international children (under 18 years old), a senior jury of filmmakers and an artist's jury.

Many Pakistani and international feature films, live action shorts, animation and documentaries will be streamed through Starzpaly.

LICFF Director Shoaib Iqbal said; "COVID-19 has formed unprecedented challenges for us all, specially for the arts and culture sector. Since we will not be able to hold the physical Festival events in 6 cities across Pakistan as planned this year, we worked hard to reach more children across Pakistan through our digital offering. We are bringing the world home for children, youth and families, and are thankful to all the partners for their support."LICFF (Lahore International Children's Film Festival) is an annual event to showcase the best of local and international films made by, for and about children and young people. The festival started in 2008 and has completed its 11 seasons successfully with over 1188 films from nearly 118 countries screened to over 501,550 children.