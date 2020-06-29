UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Online Edition Of Tehzeeb Fest Concludes

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:50 PM

Online edition of Tehzeeb Fest concludes

The online edition of 11th Tehzeeb festival, an annual event of celebrating South Asian music, Monday concluded on social media platforms featuring musicians live from Pakistan, India and UK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The online edition of 11th Tehzeeb festival, an annual event of celebrating South Asian music, Monday concluded on social media platforms featuring musicians live from Pakistan, India and UK.

The three-day long festival was organized online under the collaboration of Tehzeeb Foundation and Arts Council Karachi due to the pandemic of Coronavirus and was streamed live on Facebook and YouTube for audiences across the globe who viewed and enjoyed the multicultural music while sitting at homes.

Titled this year as 'A Creative Response', Tehzeeb festival featured one of the lead musicians from Pakistan, India, Germany, UK, Belgium and Italy engaging music lovers from all over the world with an eclectic mix of South Asian classical, semi-classical, folk and sufi music.

Musicians and artists included Ustad Faheem Mazhar from Lahore, Suhai Abro from Italy, Asad Qizilhash from Belgium, Nayab Ali / Inaam All Khan, Ayesha Nadir Ali from Lahore, Ustad Ashraf Sharif Khan from Germany, Dhurpad Dost, Arman All Dehlavi and Shivam Bhardwal from India, Shahbaz Hussain from UK, Ustad Fateh All Khan from Karachi and many others.

The Tehzeeb Foundation is working for advancement and promotion of music, literature and fine arts in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Lahore World Music Social Media Facebook Fine Germany Lead Italy United Kingdom Belgium YouTube Event All From Asia Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

1 hour ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

2 hours ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

2 hours ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

2 hours ago

French ex-presidents, PMs, in the dock

16 seconds ago

DR Congo ends confinement of key Kinshasa business ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.