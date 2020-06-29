Online edition of Tehzeeb Fest concludes

The online edition of 11th Tehzeeb festival, an annual event of celebrating South Asian music, Monday concluded on social media platforms featuring musicians live from Pakistan, India and UK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The online edition of 11th Tehzeeb festival, an annual event of celebrating South Asian music, Monday concluded on social media platforms featuring musicians live from Pakistan, India and UK.

The three-day long festival was organized online under the collaboration of Tehzeeb Foundation and Arts Council Karachi due to the pandemic of Coronavirus and was streamed live on Facebook and YouTube for audiences across the globe who viewed and enjoyed the multicultural music while sitting at homes.

Titled this year as 'A Creative Response', Tehzeeb festival featured one of the lead musicians from Pakistan, India, Germany, UK, Belgium and Italy engaging music lovers from all over the world with an eclectic mix of South Asian classical, semi-classical, folk and sufi music.

Musicians and artists included Ustad Faheem Mazhar from Lahore, Suhai Abro from Italy, Asad Qizilhash from Belgium, Nayab Ali / Inaam All Khan, Ayesha Nadir Ali from Lahore, Ustad Ashraf Sharif Khan from Germany, Dhurpad Dost, Arman All Dehlavi and Shivam Bhardwal from India, Shahbaz Hussain from UK, Ustad Fateh All Khan from Karachi and many others.

The Tehzeeb Foundation is working for advancement and promotion of music, literature and fine arts in Pakistan.