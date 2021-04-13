RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :An online exhibition of works by artist Iram Batool Gilani was held at the Punjab Arts Council (PUCAR) here Tuesday in which more than 60 works of art were showcased in the exhibition.

Member Punjab Assembly Abida Raja was the chief guest on the occasion. Naheed Mantoor and Director Actors Arts Council Waqar Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, MPA Abida Raja said that the works of art in the exhibition were close to reality. Iram Batool Gilani has summarized the personalities of the world famous leaders in a beautiful way, she said and added that Pakistani artists were rich in art who were shining the name of the country all over the world.

Abida Raja said, Iram Batool Gilani is an asset of Pakistan and the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar was taking significant steps to promote art. She also thanked the Arts Council for organizing the event.

Director Arts Council, Waqar Ahmed said that Arts Council was always providing a platform to the youth so that they could take their art to the world. The Council has so far presented the work of hundreds of young artists to the world, which has further boosted the morale of young artists, he expressed.

The exhibition will continue for three days.