Online Exhibition To Support Covid-19 Affectees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:35 AM

Online exhibition to support Covid-19 affectees

Painter and author Ahmed Habib's online solo exhibition arranged by the Nomad Art Gallery will be contributing to assist people affected by pandemic of Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ):Painter and author Ahmed Habib's online solo exhibition arranged by the Nomad Art Gallery will be contributing to assist people affected by pandemic of Covid-19.

In this online exhibition, paintings were posted on the social media pages of the gallery while a portion from the earning of the exhibition will be sent to help those affected by the novel corona virus in the country especially women.

Talking to APP, Ahmad habib said that it will be an hour for him to have his art used for a charity and helping those who were unable to make both ends meet during the ongoing lockdown.

"Spending my quarantine period in my studio, I discovered different art strokes for my art and used novel colors to depict my thoughts through canvas", he added.

He said this series was rather special for him as he used novel colors form his pallet that he never used before for any of his work.

"My architectural series is very special to me as I have taken a holistic approach using minimalistic tones - black and white in a circuit of creativity with discovering new elements of my own art skills", he added.

The exhibition, titled Saqafati Surr (Cultural Note), features 20 acrylic paintings depicting old Rawalpindi's architecture that were all completed while the artist was confined to his home during the coronavirus lockdown He paints crumbling walls and buildings with tree vegetation growing on their walls, electricity wires and birds, balconies, flying kites and other such subjects. The changing seasons and colors of land are also a major subject of his work.

He is also a poet and author, and has written and directed many plays and series for the theater and television with some acting to his credit in both mediums.

His last play, Wafa Ke Putlay, was performed at the Pakistan National Council of Arts last year.

