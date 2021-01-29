RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza Friday inaugurated online facility at One Window Operations Center of the authority.

Speaking on the occasion, the RDA chairman said the facility was launched with the collaboration of Punjab Information and Technology board. He said in line with Prime Minister's policy, the authority was creating ease for doing business which will boost the investment besides generating new opportunities for employment.

The services at center include approval of maps, transfer of plot or any other work related to RDA. The people would be able to get information about their work from the One Window Center, he expressed.

The RDA chairman said the center was established with an aim to facilitate the people so that they do not have to go around every office for their work but only submit their applications at single point and get a copy of the decision on their application from the same office.

He said 30 days have been fixed in this regime for the approval of map and construction completion certificates, 45 days for the NOC of change in land use and 60 to 75 days have been fixed for the permits of the residential societies.

The chairman said that he was trying to make this online facility process better to overcome the people's inconvenience and save their time.

E-Khidmat Centre Rawalpindi Manager Jan Sher, RDA Finance Deputy Director Junaid Taj Bhatti, IT Assistant Director Dawood Khalid and other officials were present on the occasion.