Pakistan Science Club and ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) has planned to arrange the third Online Family STEM Summer Camp on June 29 after receiving country wide overwhelming response from the families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Science Club and ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) has planned to arrange the third Online Family STEM Summer Camp on June 29 after receiving country wide overwhelming response from the families.

Both the institutions are determined to continue providing quality time to young ones and teens.

Online Family STEM Summer Camp is a hands-on, fun-learning and engaging experience for not only students of different age group but parents will also enjoy them with their children, an official informed.

The registration process is continue and the registration fee of camp is only PKR 1500.

Family STEM Camp batch 3 theme is Be A Maker 2.0, encourages and motivates young minds, sparks curiosity and creativity with a variety of interesting and educational STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) projects.

The intended parents and kids can register themselves through https://paksc.org/onlinecamp for participating on the camp, the official conveyed.