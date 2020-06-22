UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Online Family STEM Summer Camp On June 29

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 05:03 PM

Online Family STEM Summer Camp on June 29

Pakistan Science Club and ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) has planned to arrange the third Online Family STEM Summer Camp on June 29 after receiving country wide overwhelming response from the families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Science Club and ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) has planned to arrange the third Online Family STEM Summer Camp on June 29 after receiving country wide overwhelming response from the families.

Both the institutions are determined to continue providing quality time to young ones and teens.

Online Family STEM Summer Camp is a hands-on, fun-learning and engaging experience for not only students of different age group but parents will also enjoy them with their children, an official informed.

The registration process is continue and the registration fee of camp is only PKR 1500.

Family STEM Camp batch 3 theme is Be A Maker 2.0, encourages and motivates young minds, sparks curiosity and creativity with a variety of interesting and educational STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) projects.

The intended parents and kids can register themselves through https://paksc.org/onlinecamp for participating on the camp, the official conveyed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Young Pakistani Rupee June Family From

Recent Stories

Ajman Medical District performs coronavirus testin ..

6 minutes ago

Integrated Transport Centre improves public bus se ..

21 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases, deaths on rise in E. Europe, As ..

16 seconds ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company teams conduct rai ..

17 seconds ago

Ratta Amral police arrest two vehicle lifters

18 seconds ago

S.Africa's Ramaphosa warns of 'tough times ahead'

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.