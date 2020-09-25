Online Family STEM Summer Camp to be held on September 26

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Science Club (PSC) would hold another virtual camp on September 26 (Saturday) under its novel initiative of "Online Family STEM Summer camp (Batch 6)" to promote activity based science, technology, engineering and mathematics knowledge among the students.

After successful completion of five Online Family STEM Summer camps and overwhelming response countrywide, Pakistan Science Club (PSC) and ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) expressed their determination to continue providing quality time to young ones and teens through organizing more camps in the month of September and October, an official told APP.

A total of eight online STEM Summer camps were scheduled to be held on every Saturday in the month of September and October. The three camps have already been held on September 5, 12 and 19 while the last camp of this month would be held on September 26. While in the month of October, the camps will be organized on October 3, 10, 17 and 24.

Online Family STEM Summer Camp is a hands-on, fun-learning, and engaging experience for not only students of different age groups but parents will also enjoy them with their children.

According to the requirements for participation in the camp, the adult supervision must be required for the Age Group-I which will have the children between 5 to 8 years of age. The Age Group 2 will have children between 9 to 15 years of age who can independently join the camp.

PSC and ECOSF both the institutions are determined to continue providing quality time to young ones and teens.

The registration process is continued and the registration fee of camp is only Rs. 1500. The certificate will be issued after camp completion.

Family STEM Camp encourages and motivates young minds, sparks curiosity and creativity with a variety of interesting and educational STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) projects.

The intended parents and kids can register themselves through https://paksc.org/onlinecamp for participating in the camp. If need any help, they can call or Whatsapp at 02135052989, 03453002870, the official conveyed.