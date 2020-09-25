UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Online Family STEM Summer Camp To Be Held On September 26

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 01:10 PM

Online Family STEM Summer Camp to be held on September 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Science Club (PSC) would hold another virtual camp on September 26 (Saturday) under its novel initiative of "Online Family STEM Summer camp (Batch 6)" to promote activity based science, technology, engineering and mathematics knowledge among the students.

After successful completion of five Online Family STEM Summer camps and overwhelming response countrywide, Pakistan Science Club (PSC) and ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) expressed their determination to continue providing quality time to young ones and teens through organizing more camps in the month of September and October, an official told APP.

A total of eight online STEM Summer camps were scheduled to be held on every Saturday in the month of September and October. The three camps have already been held on September 5, 12 and 19 while the last camp of this month would be held on September 26. While in the month of October, the camps will be organized on October 3, 10, 17 and 24.

Online Family STEM Summer Camp is a hands-on, fun-learning, and engaging experience for not only students of different age groups but parents will also enjoy them with their children.

According to the requirements for participation in the camp, the adult supervision must be required for the Age Group-I which will have the children between 5 to 8 years of age. The Age Group 2 will have children between 9 to 15 years of age who can independently join the camp.

PSC and ECOSF both the institutions are determined to continue providing quality time to young ones and teens.

The registration process is continued and the registration fee of camp is only Rs. 1500. The certificate will be issued after camp completion.

Family STEM Camp encourages and motivates young minds, sparks curiosity and creativity with a variety of interesting and educational STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) projects.

The intended parents and kids can register themselves through https://paksc.org/onlinecamp for participating in the camp. If need any help, they can call or Whatsapp at 02135052989, 03453002870, the official conveyed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Young September October Family

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

38 minutes ago

SC orders to make report on APS public

56 minutes ago

UK’s Conservative Friends of Kashmir re-launched

1 hour ago

PM to virtually address UNGA today

2 hours ago

Editorial: The future of farming may lie in the UA ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 25, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.