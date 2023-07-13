Open Menu

Online Fine Payment System Introduced For Quetta Traffic Police : SSP

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Online fine payment system introduced for Quetta Traffic police : SSP

Senior Superintendent Police Traffic Quetta Bahram Khan Mandukhel on Thursday said that reforms are being introduced to equip traffic police Quetta on modern lines

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ):Senior Superintendent Police Traffic Quetta Bahram Khan Mandukhel on Thursday said that reforms are being introduced to equip traffic police Quetta on modern lines.

Apart from changing the uniform of the Quetta Traffic Police, it has been connected with online banking.

Now people will not need to go to the bank to pay the fines, they can submit the challan on the spot as fines can be deposited through mobile debit card, credit card, easy money and other means SSP Traffic further said that the summary of making traffic police offices into mega centers on the pattern of the NADRA and passport office has been sent to the higher authorities Quetta Traffic Police has been connected with DRC.

This technology will help control traffic Where there will be a problem of traffic jam, the wireless operators will inform the sector in-charge, who will immediately resolve the issue.

A modern licence card has been introduced in which there is a QR code and around 30 security features will be included in the licence card, he maintained.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Technology Mobile Bank Traffic Money From

Recent Stories

CM's aide reviews performance of social welfare of ..

CM's aide reviews performance of social welfare offices

8 minutes ago
 DIG emphasizes professional obligation in duties

DIG emphasizes professional obligation in duties

8 minutes ago
 Water underscored as frontline issue for climate c ..

Water underscored as frontline issue for climate change adaptation

10 minutes ago
 Kazakh Gov't Blames Massive Blackout in Early July ..

Kazakh Gov't Blames Massive Blackout in Early July on Grid Mismanagement

10 minutes ago
 Blinken Holds 'Candid, Constructive' Talks With Ch ..

Blinken Holds 'Candid, Constructive' Talks With China's Wang in Jakarta - State ..

10 minutes ago
 Swedish Far-Right Says Working With Government to ..

Swedish Far-Right Says Working With Government to Tighten Migration Rules

10 minutes ago
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure outlines det ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure outlines details of National Electric Vehi ..

24 minutes ago
 US Intelligence Predicts Major Russian Counterstri ..

US Intelligence Predicts Major Russian Counterstrike as Early as August - US Jou ..

11 minutes ago
 DC emphasizes for involving citizens in cleaning ..

DC emphasizes for involving citizens in cleaning drains

9 minutes ago
 Dubai to host MEIDAM 2023 in September

Dubai to host MEIDAM 2023 in September

39 minutes ago
 53 officers of LG Board promoted

53 officers of LG Board promoted

9 minutes ago
 Biden Won Support for Swedish NATO Bid by Promisin ..

Biden Won Support for Swedish NATO Bid by Promising Erdogan $11-13Bln Credit Lin ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan