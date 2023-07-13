Online fine payment system introduced for Quetta Traffic police : SSP

Senior Superintendent Police Traffic Quetta Bahram Khan Mandukhel on Thursday said that reforms are being introduced to equip traffic police Quetta on modern lines

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ):Senior Superintendent Police Traffic Quetta Bahram Khan Mandukhel on Thursday said that reforms are being introduced to equip traffic police Quetta on modern lines.

Apart from changing the uniform of the Quetta Traffic Police, it has been connected with online banking.

Now people will not need to go to the bank to pay the fines, they can submit the challan on the spot as fines can be deposited through mobile debit card, credit card, easy money and other means SSP Traffic further said that the summary of making traffic police offices into mega centers on the pattern of the NADRA and passport office has been sent to the higher authorities Quetta Traffic Police has been connected with DRC.

This technology will help control traffic Where there will be a problem of traffic jam, the wireless operators will inform the sector in-charge, who will immediately resolve the issue.

A modern licence card has been introduced in which there is a QR code and around 30 security features will be included in the licence card, he maintained.