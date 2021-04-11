Online Fish farming training course to start from April 12

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :A three-day online training course for fish farmers being arranged by Fisheries Research and Training Institute, will start from April 12.

According to details, the participants of the zoom meeting training course would be given latest and scientific information about fish farming.

Awareness regarding modern techniques for fish farming would also be created during the course.

Under the course which is free as no fee would be charged, the fish farmers would be imparted training to establish new farms and upgrade old ones. Latest technologies would also be introduced during the training.

The online course is being organized by the Fisheries sub-training center, Rawal Town Islamabad. Those who are interested to participate in this course or seek further information can contact at 0342-2228016.