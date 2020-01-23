Online food service getting popularity among women

The increasing number of food outlets had change economic situation of women rapidly and had encouraged them to set out of their house's confinement and open a new door of providing food services, Human Rights Activist Nasreen Azhar said here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The increasing number of food outlets had change economic situation of women rapidly and had encouraged them to set out of their house's confinement and open a new door of providing food services, Human Rights Activist Nasreen Azhar said here on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, she said the employment opportunists in the rapidly changing economic situation had encouraged the women to step out of their houses.

She added that thousand of women deliver online home cooked food to offices and households would empower them economically.

She further added that with the arrival of social media, online business was increasing which was boosting their skills.

She said that twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were gateway of vast culture, historic civilization of the country and had became the home for online cooking services.

She said although women did jobs in offices adding most of them did something while staying at home to earn money.

She said that "now a days, in most offices, people avoid restaurant's meal and prefer home cooked food due to which women's business is boosting day by day".

A customer, Sidra said that she was a working lady and had less time to cook food so whenever she wanted to eat something in office, she got it through online food service.

She said that she avoided junk foods of restaurants due to their unhygienic quality, unaffordable rates and preferred to have home cooked meal.