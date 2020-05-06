Online Fraudsters active as Eid comes closer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahzad Qureshi on Wednesday said that the online fraudsters and swindlers were active, on the internet, and pretending to be seller of their items as the clothing markets, shops and other outlets were close on account of lockdown in the province.

He said that the fraudsters by making different accounts on social media were looting the people in the name of Eid products, said a news release here.

He said that due to the lockdown the markets were close and the online business was on the rise.

Shahzad Qureshi said that he was not against the online business but some fraudsters were trying to harm the people.

Online fraud cases were discouraging the people to trust the e-commerce, he claimed.

He called upon the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch a crackdown on theonline fraudsters to save the people from their frauds