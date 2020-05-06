UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Online Fraudsters Active As Eid Comes Closer

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

Online Fraudsters active as Eid comes closer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahzad Qureshi on Wednesday said that the online fraudsters and swindlers were active, on the internet, and pretending to be seller of their items as the clothing markets, shops and other outlets were close on account of lockdown in the province.

He said that the fraudsters by making different accounts on social media were looting the people in the name of Eid products, said a news release here.

He said that due to the lockdown the markets were close and the online business was on the rise.

Shahzad Qureshi said that he was not against the online business but some fraudsters were trying to harm the people.

Online fraud cases were discouraging the people to trust the e-commerce, he claimed.

He called upon the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch a crackdown on theonline fraudsters to save the people from their frauds

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Internet Business Social Media Federal Investigation Agency Market From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

52 minutes ago

Dubai Economy: 1,342 outlets fully compliant with ..

1 hour ago

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

2 hours ago

UAE harnessing all human, material capacities to c ..

2 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo issues 2019 annual report highlighting ..

2 hours ago

TRA Academy receives 42,000 trainees from 83 count ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.