Online graphic and web designing course for students to start in May

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :A two months online short course of graphic and web designing will be commenced here for students next month.

Organized by the school of Graphics and Codings, a two months short courses will be offered during the lock-down for students with creative instincts who will be spending their leisure time at homes.

Last date for admission was 24th April while the session starts 2nd May with weekly classes on weekends.

the courses that will be offered included web development, basic electronics, mobile repairing and English language.

Besides, software programming, coding , internet programming and computer networks will also be offered through online classes.