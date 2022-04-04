UrduPoint.com

Online Grocery Delivery Services Gain Popularity In Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Online grocery delivery apps have gained popularity among the residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad who prefer to buy groceries online as scorching hot weather refrains them to go outside for shopping.

This consumer behavior was even realized by the shopkeepers, especially the roadside fruit vendors. "Delivery services have badly affected our businesses. When people can get products delivered directly to their home address within hours, why they would come to the market amid the hot weather," a fruit vendor in G-11 Markaz told APP.

There are a number of online delivery apps operating in the twin-cities and due to the cut-throat competition among them, they are offering competitive prices and high-quality products.

Sharing her experiences of online grocery shopping, a resident of G-8/4, Tayyaba said that she was surprised to see the freshness and quality of the ladyfingers she had ordered online.

"Since then, I never went to the market to buy vegetables or fruit as local vendors do not offer the quality and prices that online grocery apps provide." Similarly, a 32-year-old housewife, Najma decoded the science behind why people choose to buy groceries online. She said online grocery delivery apps are fast and they offer very low prices. "When you are fasting, visiting the market for buying vegetables and fruits becomes very difficult. That's why I use online delivery apps to get fresh fruit and veggies at my doorstep." "I prefer to buy groceries, especially fruit and vegetables from a renowned delivery app because not only does it offer economical prices but also delivers fresh items. The difference in prices is huge. For example, I bought tomatoes online today at half price than that of the physical market price," said Arslan Akhtar, a resident of F-10 Markaz.

