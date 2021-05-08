Online 'Hamdiya & Naatiya Mushaira' of Kashmiri languages held at Pakistan Academy of Letters

An online 'Hamdiya & Naatiya Mushaira' of Kashmiri languages (Kashmiri, Gojri, Pahari) was organized by the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :An online 'Hamdiya & Naatiya Mushaira' of Kashmiri languages (Kashmiri, Gojri, Pahari) was organized by the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL).

The Presidium consisted of Allama Jawad Jafari and Mukhlis Wajjdani, Dr. Maqsood Jafari was the Chief Guest. Dr. Saghir Khan and Karimullah Qureshi were the guests of honor. Dr.Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL, gave the introductory speech. Prof. Ijaz Nomani was the moderator.

Dr. Yousuf, while giving the introductory speech, said that the beginning of Hamad & Naat recitation in Kashmiri language is attributed to the arrival of Syed Ali Hamdani in Kashmir. In 1372, he introduced Kashmiris to the importance of Hub e Rasool and Hamd Goi with his Naat collection "Chahal Israr" (in Persian and consisted on forty ghazals). Later, three Kashmiri writers also translated your Persian collection into Kashmiri. After this, a series of Hamd-o-Naat recitation started in Kashmir with the Kashmiri speech of Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Rishi. Kashmiri praisers and Naat seekers have appealed to Allah Almighty and the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to end oppression in Kashmir itself. After Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Rishi, there is a long list of Kashmiri Hamd and Naat reciters including Khawaja Habibullah Nowshehrawi, Fakhir Kashmiri, Mahmood Gami, Qutbuddin Waiz, Mir Sanaullah Kredi, Maqbool Shah Kerala Wari, Rashid Nazki, Ashiq Tadali. Notable are Abdul Ahad Nadeem, Abdul Wahab Pare and Mir Ghulam Rasool Naz.

He said that the written capital of Gojri language is not much. After 1920, Gojri language writing began in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

When the Hurriyat Kashmir movement gained momentum, the Gujjar writers of the state of Jammu and Kashmir played their role by making the Gojri language the medium of expression. Hamd-o-Naat recitation in Gojri language started from 1925. Notable poets in the field of Gojri Hamdo Naat include Maulvi Mir-ud-Din Qamar, Maulana Muhammad Ismail Rajouri, Muhammad Israel Mahjoor, Naseem Poonchi, Fateh Ali Sarwari, Dr. Ghulam Hussain Azhar, Iqbal Azeem and Rana Fazal Hussain.

The chairman PAL, said that the language spoken in the land of mountains, valleys and rivers is called Pahari. No definite period can be determined for the origin of this language. It is an ancient language that has been spoken for thousands of years. During the reign of Ashoka the Great, the hill language was developed as a scholarly language for the promotion and spread of Buddhism. The first major book on the hill in the state of Jammu and Kashmir is Mian Muhammad Bakhsh's Saif al-Muluk, written in the Shahmukhi script. There is a lot of work in the mountain language regarding folk songs, folk tales as well as Hamad-o-Naat.

He thanked all the poets for participating in this Mushaira at the request of the PAL.

Participants of the Mushaira included Ghulam Hussain Butt, Muhammad Rafiq Parwana, Javed Sehar, Abdul Rasheed Chaudhry, Munir Zahid, Safi Rabbani, Shahid Shoq, Rafiq Shahid, Hanif Muhammad, Haq Nawaz Chaudhry, Tauqeer Gilani, Habib-ur-Rehman Habib, Hamid Kamran, Zia-ur-Rehman, Liaqat Laiq and others presented Hamadiya and Naatiya poetry in Kashmiri languages (Kashmiri, Gojri, Pahari).