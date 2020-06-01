UrduPoint.com
Online Hearing Experience Proves Successful: Ombudsman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 06:36 PM

Online hearing experience proves successful: Ombudsman

The Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has said experience of online hearings remained successful during the lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has said experience of online hearings remained successful during the lockdown.

He said number of complaints were increased during lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

He stated this while addressing the Investigating Officers of Regional Offices Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Gujranwala through Video Conferencing, a press release issued here on Monday said.

He directed the Investigating Officers (IOs), if a complainant was failed to attend the hearing proceedings, the concerned IO himself get the version of the complainant on telephone.

During the conference, he was informed that most of the complaints have been disposed of within 30 to 45 days and very few in 60 days. He was informed that there was not a single complaint pending at regional office Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala but with the few cases at regional offices of Peshawar and Hyderabad.

The Federal Ombudsman directed the IOs of Peshawar and Hyderabad to clear the pending cases before June 30.

The regional heads of all regional offices also presented their performance reports which was also discussed in detail, besides registration of cases and their disposal at regional offices.

Senior Adviser Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi and Shahidullah Baid, Head of Implementation Wing also briefed the Federal Ombudsman on the performance and implementation of cases in all regional offices.

The Federal Ombudsman, Syed Tahir Shahbaz appreciated the performance of IOs of all regional offices during the period of lockdown in provision of relief to common man.

