Online Hearing Of Cases To Start From July 1 In Regional Tax Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Online hearing of cases to start from July 1 in Regional Tax Office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has announced to hear online cases in regional tax offices from 1st of July I for enhanced public facilitation and saving time.

According to FBR, online hearing of cases in designated field formations including Regional Tax Officer Peshawar would facilitate tax payers in getting their issues addressed timely and properly.

It was said that module has been provided to offices for electronic hearing and formal proceedings of cases including audit and appeal would not be held in these offices.

On the directives of Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office, Sardar Ali Khawaja, a separate room has been arranged for electronic hearing in Tax House Peshawar. Rooms for electronic hearing were also being arranged in DI Khan and Mardan Zones.

