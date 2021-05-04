UrduPoint.com
Online Hindko Hamdiya & Naatia Mushaira To Be Held Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:00 PM

Online Hindko Hamdiya & Naatia Mushaira to be held tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize an online international 'Hindko Hamdiya and Naatia Mushaira' on Wednesday.

This event was being arranged online due to COVID-19 pandemic, as a part of a series of online Mushairas organized by the Academy for the first time in the holy month of Ramzan in different languages of the country.

Eminent scholar Muhammad Zia ud Din would preside over the Mushaira. While Imtiaz ul Haq Imtiaz would be the chief guest on the occasion.

Chairman PAL Dr. Yusaf Khushk would also participate in the Mushaira and shed light on the 'Hamd and Naats' in the Hindko language in historical perspective.

Dr Amir Suhail would be the moderator of the Mushaira.

Prominent Hindko language scholars and poets including Akhtar Zaman (Bala Kot), Shakeel Awan (Abbotabad), Hussam Khur (Peshawar), Suhail Samim (Abbotabad), Shujat Ali Shah (Shinkiari), Bushra Farrukh (Peshawar), Qazi Nasir Bakhtyar (Nawa Shyr), Abdul Hameed Bismal (Abbotabad) and Ahmed Nadeem Awan (Peshawar) will recite their Hamdiya and Naatiya poetry on the occasion.

