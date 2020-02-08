Online home delivery 'Drust Dam Shop' inaugurated

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) -:The district administration had established the third online home delivery 'Drust Dam Shop' at D-Type Pull Main Sammundri Road here on Saturday.

The D-Type Colony, Samanabad, Abdullah Colony, Nawabanwala, Muzaffar Colony, Maqsoodabad, Nisar Colony, and Allama Iqbal Colony people would get fruits,Vegetables and other essential items through 'Drust Dam App'.

Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and MPA Mian Waris Aziz jointly inaugurated the home delivery service. PTI Leader Mian Nabeel Arshad, AC Sadar Umar Maqbool and other officers were also present.

The commissioner said that online service to people for fruits and vegetables was being extended to other populated areas of the city under the phased program.

He said that same services were being provided to people from points of general bus stand and D-ground and similar fast speed online service would be provide from this point.

On this occasion, MPA described the 'Drust Dam App' as a great convenience for people and said the step would enable them to get goods they needed at home on a controlled rate.