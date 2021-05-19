Online International bee conference on May 20

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :An online international honey bee conference would be held on May 20 in line with observance of international honey bee day.

Federal minister for national food security and research Syed Fakhar Imam would attend the "International conference on bee pollination under climate change scenario 2021" as special guest.

The conference is being organized by institute of plant protection, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA), to be presides by Vice Chancellor MNSUA Dr. Asif Ali.

Scientists from Pakistan, Cuba, USA, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and others would participate.