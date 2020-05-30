(@FahadShabbir)

Hosts of an online series of scientific, educational, and literary meetings, Ramesh Raja and Manzoor Ujjan held an online international sitting to overcome boredom and loneliness amid coronavirus

The sitting, Eid milan party, was held with Rahat Sadiq Faqir, a rising artiste from Tharparkar, as a special guest, and joined by participants from Canada, Australia, Finland, Italy, Germany, London, Hungary, Russia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Dubia.

The participants enjoyed the modern poetry in the voice of Rahat Sadiq Faqir.

Ramesh Raja said that the great music maestros of Tharparkar, Shafi Faqir and Sadiq Faqir have not only performed with soul touching voice but have also enriched Sindhi music.

Rahat Sadiq Faqir is one of them who is fully equipped with innovation, sweet voice and modern poetry, he said.

On the occasion, Sadiq Faqir in the online sitting said, 'Music is the only way to end the chaos, war and hatred inside the man and the world.' He said that the government should give awards for the betterment and growth of music.

Later, Manzoor Ujjan said that Rahat has been carrying forward the legacyof his father Sadiq Faqir through hardwork. He further said that the next programmewill be a lecture by Dr. Sehar Gul Bhatti on Shah Latif.