Online Job Centre Inaugurated At Labour Welfare Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2022 | 09:02 PM

Online job centre inaugurated at labour welfare office

Director General Labour Welfare Punjab Capt. (Retd.) Arshad Manzoor inaugurated the 'Online Job Centre' at Director Labour Welfare Office here on Friday, and distributed talent scholarship cheques among the workers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Director General Labour Welfare Punjab Capt. (Retd.) Arshad Manzoor inaugurated the 'Online Job Centre' at Director Labour Welfare Office here on Friday, and distributed talent scholarship cheques among the workers.

Director Labour Welfare Multan Rana Jamshaid Farooq gave a briefing to DG Labour about the performance of the department related to Multan division. Speaking on this occasion, Arsahd Manzoor said that the Labour department was working day and night to protect the rights of workers and online job centres were being set up for the registration of unemployed persons through the online system.

The data of the employed persons was being saved so that the industrial organizations could provide employment to the unemployed persons by recruiting them in their respective departments as per their requirements.

He appreciated the performance of all the staff of Labour Welfare Multan division and directed to improve the performance further. The DG Labour also directed for the the strict implementation of wages law.

