Online learning is an effective source of education: Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood said on Wednesday that online learning is an effective source of education, while it was a bold decision to close all educational institutions for three months in wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government with collaboration of Pakistan television initiated a learning program for students who are forced to stay at home due to Corona-virus outbreak.

Tele schooling is a great initiative of running a literacy program on television to educate the students at home, he added.

He said Higher Education Commission (HEC) advised universities to arrange online classes but this plan could not succeeded due to technical issues and unavailability of the internet in some parts of the country.

PTV has great outreach and we can be connected with maximum number of students all over the country, while we are also working to improve the connectivity issues, he added.